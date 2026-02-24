WATCH: Palm Beach Diocese Installs New Bishop From Diocese Of Brooklyn

A new religious leader for local Catholics.

Father Manuel de Jesus Rodriguez takes over as the new bishop of the Diocese of Palm Beach today.

A native of the Dominican Republic, Rodriguez was ordained to the priesthood in Santo Domingo, later joining the Diocese of Brooklyn-New York. He's a canon lawyer and has extensive experience in church law and pastoral leadership.

The incoming bishop is fluent in English, Spanish, Italian and French.

Rodriguez was first introduced to Catholics in the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast in December. His appointment came as Gerald Barbarito, who has led the Diocese for over two decades, steps into the rold of bishop emeritus.

An ordination and installation Mass is set for 2 p.m. today. The event at the Cathedral of St. Ignatius Loyola is by invitation only, but the diocese will be livestreaming the Mass.

Click Here to watch it.