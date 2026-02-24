Mother: 12-Year-Old Shot In Stomach By Stray Bullet Should Head Home Soon

A 12-year-old boy who was struck by a stray bullet is expected to be okay.

That's the word from the mother of the boy who was shot in the stomach, when a bullet went through the front of the family's Fort Pierce home on Friday night. The bullet, which left a quarter-sized hole in the home's brick, was one of several shot in the direction of the house.

Police say the shooter or shooters took off before officers got on the scene. A search for a suspect continues.

The victim's mother says he is recovering from surgery and is expected to leave the hospital and return home within a few days.