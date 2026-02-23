With Another Cold Night On Tap, Shelters Open Across Palm Beach, TCoast

With another cold night on tap, Palm Beach County officials are opening some warming shelters for those who are homeless or don't have heat in their homes.

The National Weather Service is forecasting temperatures to drop into the upper 30s to low 40s tonight, with wind chill values in the low to mid 30s.

The Belle Glade Transitional Shelter and Lake Village at the Glades in Belle Glade will open its doors, along with the Westgage Park and Recreation Center in West Palm Beach.

The shelters will be available at 7 p.m. and close at 9 tomorrow morning.

Palm Tran Connection will begin bus pickups to the established routes at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For more information on the Cold Weather Shelter or bus pickups please go to Cold Weather Shelters

Belle Glade Transitional Shelter and Lake Village at the Glades

341 NW 11th Street

Belle Glade, FL 33430

The Westgate Park and Recreation Center

3691 Oswego Avenue

West Palm Beach FL 33409

Treasure Coast Shelters:

The Salvation Army opened one on 5th Street Southwest in Vero Beach last night. It will reopen at 7p.m. tonight, accepting clients until 9 p.m. or until 40 people have registered.

In St. Lucie County, the Percy Peek Gym on Avenue D in Fort Pierce will begin accepting people again at 5 p.m. tonight and free transportation to the temporary shelter will run from 6 to 8 p.m. from the Port St. Lucie Intermodal Station and Prima Vista Crossing.

For more information, call 772-359-9653.