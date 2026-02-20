School District Employee Charged For Trading Punches With Student

A school district employee is off the job in Palm Beach County after allegedly punching a student.

According to police, that student may have thrown the first punch at paraprofessional, 49-year-old Shaundra Smith, but the woman kept punching the girl even after officers told her to stop.

It happened on a school bus outside Dwyer High in Palm Beach Gardens on Tuesday.

This parent sides with Smith.

"I don't think she should be facing charges...not if the kid threw the first punch, no."

But Police say it went beyond self defense when Smith got up on a seat and punched the child in the face.

The video has gone viral and students say they were shocked.

"You can kinda just see like her hitting the kid. I was really in disbelief. I wouldn't expect that from an adult."

Smith was brought in to help remove that student from the bus because the driver said she was being disruptive.

She is charged with child abuse.