Freedom 250 Mobile Museum Spends The Weekend At FAU

The Freedom 250 mobile museum makes its way to Florida, complete with the opportunity to digitally sign the Declaration of Independence.
The double-wide 18-wheeler that's designed as a walk-through museum experience is parked in front of Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton today through the weekend and Monday. The hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.
People can walk through and learn more about the history of American independence ahead of the country's 250th anniversary.
The museum is operated by the Freedom 250 Network, a national initiative to honor the nation's past and encourage civic education.
Admission is free and the museum is funded through private donations.
After it's FAU stop, the mobile museum makes its way to St. John's Classical Academy in Orange Park as the second of two Florida stops beginning Thursday.
