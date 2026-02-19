Palm Beach-Bound JetBlue Flight Returns To Newark Due To Mechanical Issue

A flight bound for Palm Beach International turned back shortly after takeoff from Newark-Liberty last night due to engine failure and smoke in the cabin.

Officials with the Port Authority say the JetBlue Airbus A320 had just taken off when it immediately returned after encountering mechanical issues.

JetBlue says Flight 543 landed safely and passengers and crewmembers evacuated using the aircraft's slides. About 122 passengers were on board. One passenger was taken to a hospital after reporting chest pains.

The plane will be out of service as the NTSB inspects it and investigates what went wrong.