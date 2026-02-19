Cop Who Handcuffed Tyreek Hill Shares His Thoughts About The Former Dolphin

The cop who once handcuffed now-former Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill is sharing exactly how he feels about the player.
Hill was pulled over for speeding outside Hard Rock Stadium before the 2024 season opener. He was pulled out of his car and forced to the ground by Miami-Dade Police officers before being placed in cuffs.
Now the man who handcuffed him, former Officer Danny Torres, has posted a message on Facebook, saying that "Karma" got Hill and calling him "entitled." Torres writes that the wide-out was an "embarrassment to the team and city that kissed" his behind.
The officer was placed on administrative leave following the release of body-cam footage of the incident. The traffic citations issued to Hill that day wound up being dropped.
Torres retired in July and tells the Miami New Times that he was "pretty much crucified" for doing his job, while saying he 100 percent supports his Facebook post.
The Dolphins released him on Monday.