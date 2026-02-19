Bill Aimed At Renaming PBIA In Honor Of Pres. Trump Passes Legislature

The Florida Senate has passed a bill that is likely to lead to a name change for Palm Beach International Airport in honor of President Trump.

There was plenty of debate before the 25 to 11 vote, mostly from Democrats like South Florida Senator Tina Polsky.

"$5.5 million of our money to just rebrand an airport, just to satisfy the fragile ego of our sitting president."

Fellow Democrat Lavon Bracy Davis of Central Florida also opposed the bill.

"This bill renames Palm Beach County International Airport after one of the most polarizing figures in modern history."

A number of other Democrats spoke out against the bill as well, but Republicans hold the supermajority in Tallahassee.

Republicans supporting the bill point out that Trump has accomplished much as president and he lives in Palm Beach County.

The House had already approved its version of the bill. It's expected to get Gov. DeSantis' signature and will go into effect in July.

The actual renaming faces a couple of hurdles before it becomes a reality.