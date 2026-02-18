Illegal Immigrant Accused Of Trying To Drown Woman At Random

Authorities release the 911 call in an attempted drowning on Florida's Treasure Coast.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office says an illegal immigrant from Venezuela tried to kill a woman, in what the sheriff calls a "random act of violence." 26-year-old Said Alexander Hernandez-Gonzalez is charged with attempted first-degree premeditated murder.

"This individual, according to her, held her down for an extended period of time. She was trying to time her breaths, pick her head up, get a breath. But he continued to fight with her until she went unconscious."

Sheriff John Budensiek says the suspect didn't realize that the woman survived the attack.

In the 911 call released yesterday, a caller tells dispatchers that the victim's sister was on the phone with her as the attack occurred.

"She started screaming and screaming and her sister said it sounded like she was fighting with someone. And then the phone went dead. They've been calling her for the past five minutes. She's not responding."

The incident happened in the waters off a beach in Stuart.

The suspect was arrested in St. Lucie County and is being held without bond.