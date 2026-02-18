Florida Cop Killer Appeals Scheduled Execution Citing Constitutional Issues

A man scheduled to be the third Death Row inmate put to death in Florida this year is asking the state Supreme Court to pause his execution.

Attorneys for 53-year-old Billy Kearse argue there were serious unresolved constitutional issues.

Kearse was convicted of murdering Fort Pierce Police Officer Danny Parrish in 1991.

Among the claims, his attorneys say their client is intellectually disabled, though a lower court denied that claim.

They also call into question a juror at Kearse's sentencing, who made it publicly known that they noticed a large number of police in the courtroom and the appeal notes that could have swayed the juror. That could violate the Sixth and Fourteenth amendments.

Kearse is scheduled to be executed on March 3rd.

One man has already been put to death in Florida this month, with the next execution scheduled for February 24th.

Florida had a record 19 executions last year.