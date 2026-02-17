FAU To Roll Out Paid Internships In The Spring

FAU is ending its era of unpaid internships.

Florida Atlantic University President Adam Hasner is launching a new paid internship program to make sure students don't have to choose between gaining experience and paying their bills.

He says that nearly 40 percent of students at FAU come from low-income families, and many are already juggling two or more jobs. That means they are shut out of the opportunity.

So, starting this spring, Florida Atlantic will roll out about 100 paid internship spots with public and nonprofit agencies. Hasner plans to raise more money to expand the program campus-wide.

The school says investing in students now helps build the local workforce and strengthens our economy in the future.