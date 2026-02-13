Delray Beach Open Gets Underway With 9 Of The Top 30 Players

Palm Beach County is hosting some of the best tennis players in the world.

The 34th annual Delray Beach Open gets underway today. Tournament Executive Director Adam Baron tells CBS 12 News who fans should watch out for.

"I mean we have one of our best fields in the history of the tournament. We have 9 of the top 30 players. Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe, Tommy Paul, the list goes on and on. It's going to be an amazing year."

The ATP 250 features four past champions and two Grand Slam finalists at the Delray Beach Tennis Center through February 22nd.

In addition to the action on the court, there is a food and wine series that features a different theme each night and that benefits charity.

Click Here to get more information on the tournament and check the full schedule.