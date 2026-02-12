Driving This President's Day Weekend? Don't Forget To 'Move Over'

If you're doing some driving over the holiday weekend, keep Florida's Move Over law in mind.

"You've seen videos of this where people that are driving crash into a trooper or a deputy or somebody that's on I-95 or a big expressway."

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw says that's the reason for the law.

"You've got so much distracted driving going on. They're on their phone or doing something that they shouldn't be doing and all of a sudden they look up and they're going off the road or swerving. It's a dangerous thing, especially when the deputy or the officer has got somebody pulled over. That's why it's important to slow down and move over."