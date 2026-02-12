Ballot Blunder In Wellington Village Council Race

Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Wendy Sartory Link says her office is reaching out to more voters in the Village of Wellington after a printer's error led to incorrect information on vote-by-mail packets sent out to 170 voters.

It said that candidate Lauren Brody had dropped out of the race for the Village Council Seat 3. But Brody is still in the race. It was Paulo Santana who withdrew.

Brody is furious, calling the response "inadequate," describing the error as a "sloppy mistake."

Link has already reached out to all 170 homes receiving the packet and now says she will reach out to more than just the original recipients, including anyone who may see the error elsewhere.

She says her office will also closely review all materials before they go to print moving forward. In addition, voters may request a new ballot.

Click Here for more on Brody and her two opponents in the race for Seat 3.