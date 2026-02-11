Palm Beach Atlantic's Women Of Distinction Luncheon Honors Local Leaders

Palm Beach Atlantic University’s 34th Annual Women of Distinction (WOD) Luncheon, made possible through the generosity of lead sponsor SROA Capital and committed community supporters, will continue its longstanding tradition of investing in the next generation through student scholarships. Since 1996, 73 students have received a Women of Distinction scholarship, and thanks to donor generosity, PBA will expand the program to 100 scholarships. Proceeds from the February 17 luncheon at The Breakers Palm Beach benefit these scholarships for deserving PBA students.

The luncheon honors leaders who cherish community and family and work to preserve these ideals for others. This year, Hilary Geary Ross and Sara McCann will be honored as the 2026 Women of Distinction recipients.

A PBA board member and Palm Beach resident, McCann is CEO and creative director of Hive Collective, a collection of brands devoted to luxury products and high-quality services.

Palm Beach resident Ross is the author of two coffee table books, “New York, New York” (powerHouse Books, 2011) and “Palm Beach People” (powerHouse Books, 2014).

The event will also feature the third annual Humanitarian Award to PBA alumna and former CIA Intelligence Officer Michele Rigby Assad, for her commitment to international diplomacy, exemplary leadership and unwavering dedication to supporting PBA over the years.

We speak with Palm Beach Atlantic's Executive VP of Advancements Laura Bishop about the luncheon and the university's Women of Distinction program.