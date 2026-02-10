Woman Gives Birth Minutes After Her Car Plunges Into Treasure Coast Lake

A Treasure Coast woman is lucky to be alive and so is her baby. Shedly Apollon was 33 weeks pregnant on Friday when she veered off I-95 in Martin County and into a lake.

The vehicle was submerged in water by the time a good Samaritan pulled over and jumped in.

"When he swung that door open, I was just like okay you are an angel. You came out of nowhere."

She was rushed to the hospital and had an emergency C-section.

The 29-year-old's daughter, named Ivory Sully, is in the infant ICU, where Apollon's fiancee Woodley Sully got to see her.

"(I) got to see both of my girls. She came out with no scratches and the only way I can explain this is that's God."

Apollon tells CBS 12 News that she and baby now share a birthday, which is the day the accident occurred.