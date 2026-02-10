Veterans Including Those Who Served In Korea Are Invited To Meet-And-Greet

More than seventy years after the end of the Korean War, members of the U.S. military remain in place to help keep the peace and defend South Korea.

Larry Tressler is among those who have served in the years since the war. He's the President of the Korea Defense Veterans Association, Florida chapter.

"We specialize in Korea veterans of all ages...not just Korean War veterans. You don't have to be a war veteran to be a Korea vet."

Larry served in South Korea from 1968 to 1970 and tells us about a free meet and greet event on Monday. He says it's not just open to those who've served in Korea.

"We also welcome any vet to come by. Anyone who cares about Korea and the alliance and what we did there."

The event will happen from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Mission Barbecue in Port St. Lucie on President's Day.

"We sit around and just talk to each other and swap some stories and eat some food and just have a good time for two hours."

There will also be a special guest speaker from Southeast Florida Honor Flight, who will tell the veterans how they can sign up for a free honor flight to Washington, D.C.