Sen. Ashley Moody Says Democrats Want To Shut Govt. Down

Congress faces another deadline later this week to avoid a partial government shutdown with Democrats giving demands to reign in ICE.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer recently referred to ICE agents as "goons." Florida Republican Senator Ashley Moody takes issue with that.
"When I hear Schumer refer to this as 'anti-American' it makes me laugh. Most of those people on that side of the aisle don't even think about what it means to be a steward of American governance these days."
Speaking to Brian Mudd on Monday, Moody said Schumer has no problem spreading what she calls "false narratives" in order to promote chaos and undermine enforcement of the people's laws.
She also says this isn't really about the demands.
"This is about making sure people know that the Democrats are trying to defind DHS."
Moody says that many of those now 10 demands would keep ICE agents from doing their jobs of enforcing federal immigration law. They include requiring agents to obtain a judicial warrant before picking up a suspected illegal immigrant and a ban on agents wearing face masks, which Moody says would result in agents being doxed.
Right now, the government is fully funded through Friday, February 13th.