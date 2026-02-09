Sen. Ashley Moody Says Democrats Want To Shut Govt. Down

Congress faces another deadline later this week to avoid a partial government shutdown with Democrats giving demands to reign in ICE.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer recently referred to ICE agents as "goons." Florida Republican Senator Ashley Moody takes issue with that.

"When I hear Schumer refer to this as 'anti-American' it makes me laugh. Most of those people on that side of the aisle don't even think about what it means to be a steward of American governance these days."

Speaking to Brian Mudd on Monday, Moody said Schumer has no problem spreading what she calls "false narratives" in order to promote chaos and undermine enforcement of the people's laws.