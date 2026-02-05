Fire Breaks Out At Palm Beach Atlantic University

Everyone is safe after a fire on the campus of Palm Beach Atlantic University.

School officials say the fire late Tuesday night was caused by a lithium battery inside a small appliance in a dorm room.

Ariel Slater tells CBS 12 News that she and her roomates were doing homework when they heard a popping noise.

"When we look up and there's like a firework that goes off in our roommate's room and then we smell smoke. It was like bright orange and yellow."

She called 911 and was told to pull the fire alarm.

The residence hall was evacuated while firefighters put out the flames. Many of Slater's and her roommates' belongings were destroyed.