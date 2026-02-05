Boynton Beach Faces 3 Lawsuits Related To Shooting At 'Peace' Event

The City of Boynton Beach is about to face lawsuits over a shooting at an event meant to quell violence.

Three women were shot and wounded during last summer's "Peace in the Hood" event at Sara Sims Park.

Even though the city did not authorize the event, which was attended by about 300 people on July 5th, attorney Richard Ryles tells CBS 12 News that there was negligence involved.

"The responsibility would've been on the city, in concert with the police to do something to either assist in providing security and deterrent effect for the bad guys not to want to come or to warn people that this was not a sanctioned event and you're going here at your own peril."

He says the city should have known there was a dangerous situation occurring.

Ryles says he is filing suit on behalf of two shooting victims next week and says a lawsuit on behalf of the third victim will be following soon.

The city won't comment on the pending litigation.