Nebraska Man Arrested For Kidnapping Young Girls From Martin County

A Nebraska man is accused of driving to Florida to meet two underage girls.

Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek says 19-year-old Hser Mu Lah Say met the sisters, ages 12 and 15, on the Roblox gaming platform and then groomed then on Snapchat.

"There was romantic conversation, again nothing sexually explicit that we found yet."

The sheriff says the man showed up in Indiantown and took off with the girls.

"We were dealing with a type of abduction. I know these girls went willingly but their age suggests that they had been taken."

The three were found in Georgia, with the help of the FBI and the U.S. Marshals Service. Budensiek says he was taking them to Omaha.

The girls are safe and back home. The suspect will be brought back to the Treasure Coast to face charges of kidnapping and interference with child custody.