Moms For America State Director: Student Indoctrination Still Occurs In Fla

Despite Parents Rights laws on the books in Florida, a group that watches Florida's public school teachers closely says there are plenty of violators in the classroom.

"I believe that because there's a subjective force behind the teacher, she can or he can absolutely convey the values that they believe in. There are liberal teachers out there who are pushing the Left's agenda."

Dr. Dina Ciotola is the Florida Director of Moms for America and she says parents should be staying engaged with their kids and the education they're receiving.

"Parents really need to be active and to be proactive in their children's lives and ask plenty of questions."

Ciotola says that includes asking to see the books their kids are using. But she has a reminder for parents of children in public school.

"They have opt out laws now that their children do not have to participate in a particular curriculum if they choose not to. And that's thanks to our Governor DeSantis and his Parental Rights office here in Florida."