House Ethics Committee Releases Report On Rep. Cherfilus-McCormick

A U.S. House Ethics Committee accuses a South Florida Congresswoman of nearly $6 million in fraud.

The just released 59-page report details 27 counts of alleged fraudulent activities by Representative Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, including campaign finance violations, misuse of federal funds and ethics breaches tied to her campaigns.

It outlines what investigators describe as “substantial reason to believe” the Democrat violated federal law and House rules over multiple election cycles.

Cherfilus-McCormick is accused of keeping an overpayment by the state in the millions of federal COVID funding for the company for which she was CEO at the time, Trinity Health Care Services. Instead of paying back the money, she's accused of using it to fund her 2022 campaign and buy luxury items.

The congresswoman also faces criminal charges but denies wrongdoing.

