Gov. DeSantis: Watch For Falling Iguanas This Weekend

Farmers are worried about this weekend's upcoming cold snap but the news may not be all bad.

Governor Ron DeSantis today says the very cold temperatures expected could help out the ecosystem.

"It will impact the Burmese pythons in the Florida Everglades. So, you may see a python mortality event. You know, sometimes you can do what you want and then God will just take care of it for you. So we'll see what happens with that."

The governor also expects that invasive iguanas will fall from trees in South Florida, "a lot of them" as he puts it.

That's because temperatures in the area are forecast to fall below 40, even as far south as Miami. Experts say that in freezing temperatures, smaller iguanas may not survive like the larger ones that should get cold-stunned and then come back from the temporary paralysis.