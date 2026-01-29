Sheriff Ric Bradshaw On ICE Arrestees Being Released Back Into Communities

The Palm Beach County Sheriff is talking about nationwide ICE arrests.

The conversation stemmed from an update on 'Operation: Unplugged,' which Sheriff Ric Bradshaw calls the largest operation his agency has conducted since he's been with PBSO.

More than a hundred people arrested in various local cities for illicit drug activities.

The sheriff says that 15 of the suspects who were arrested have been re-arrested after being released by judges. And he sees similarities...

"That's the issue that's going on now with ICE and immigration in some of these sanctuary cities...that they arrest these guys that are illegal and they got a horrendous background, but yet they let them go back in the community."