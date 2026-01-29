Florida News

Florida News

 

Man Arrested For Sleeping At Wawa With His Privates Exposed

By Joel Malkin
Kevin Michael Curtin

Photo: CBS 12

St. Lucie County Sheriff's officials say they've arrested a man who was sound asleep in the driver's seat of his car, with his privates exposed.

38-year-old Kevin Michael Curtin of Bradenton was parked outside a Fort Pierce Wawa early this morning.

Deputies say they received multiple calls from people who saw the man who was charged with indecent exposure.

The sheriff's office, in a statement, says that early morning convenience store stops are best limited to "coffee, fuel, and possibly a morning snack," not actions that lead to an arrest.

Sponsored Content

Sponsored Content

 