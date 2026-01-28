AG Uthmeier: Nurse Who Posted Karoline Leavitt Video Has License Revoked

Florida's attorney general says a nurse who posted a video to social media wishing for White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt to suffer serious injuries while giving birth is no longer allowed to practice nursing in Florida.
James Uthmeier posted on "X" today that "making statements that wish pain and suffering on anyone, when those statements are directly related to one's practice, is an ethical red line we should not cross."
A hospital in Boca Raton later fired her and Lawler doubled-down in another video, saying "They murdered a man in Minnesota and you mother f--kers are coming after me because I used bad language."
Uthmeier writes that he's proud of Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo for taking decisive action in revoking her license.