Delray Beach Could Soon Have New Noise Regulations

Stricter noise regulations could soon be implemented in Delray Beach.

The proposed ordinance establishes specific decibel limits based on the time of day and location.

One city commissioner, Juli Casale, says it's the result of 'quite a bit' of complaints.

The ordinance creates different standards for what are called "active hours" and "quiet hours." Active hours are from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. for most of the city but the entertainment district downtown gets extended hours until 1 a.m. on weekends.

Taxpayers would be spending $7,000 on five sound meters and first time offenders would receive warnings. After that, fines start at $250.

Local musicians worry about the possible impact on downtown bars and nightclubs.

The ordinance goes before the Commission for a second reading and final vote next month.