Two Women Murdered In Greenacres Monday

Two women are dead after a shooting this morning in Palm Beach County.

The Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to the Pine Ridge North 1 Condos community around 7 a.m. to find one victim dead and another suffering from gunshot wounds.

The second woman died from her wounds at the hospital.

Investigators say the suspect retreated into his home and the SWAT Team was sent out to get him to come out, but no contact was made. The suspect was then determined to no longer be a threat.

PBSO's Violent Crimes Division is now on scene, conducting a residential search warrant.