New TV Show Being Filmed In West Palm Beach

A section of Downtown West Palm Beach was shut down over the weekend as Hollywood rolled into town.

Crews were filming RJ Decker, a new ABC and Hulu drama starring Scott Speedman, with scenes shot around the historic 1916 courthouse and a mansion nearby.

The series, inspired by "Double Whammy," a novel from one-time Miami Herald reporter and author Carl Hiaasen, follows a former photographer‑turned‑PI investigating South Florida’s strangest cases.

RJ Decker premieres March 3rd on ABC, with next‑day streaming on Hulu.