Jupiter Medical Center Warns Of A Data Breach Dating Back To Jan 2025

A warning from Jupiter Medical Center after a data breach has been discovered.

The facility says that on January 14th, they received a notice about an incident where a third party electronic health record vendor experienced a breach as early as January 22nd of last year.

That's when an unauthorized third-party gained access to personal health information that may have included patient info such as names, Social Security numbers and things like medical records.

Jupiter Medical Center says it did not involve the hospital's information systems and they are making potentially affected individuals aware of the incident and the steps that impacted individuals can take to protect their personal information.