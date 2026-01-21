Town Commission Votes To Make No Decision Regarding PBSO Contract

A Palm Beach County town continues to do without the services of the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The Loxahatchee Groves Town Commission last night voted 3 to 2 in favor of continue to weigh its options, including continuing nonpayment, ending a contract with PBSO or seeking a mutual termination agreement.

The sheriff's office stopped providing exclusive law enforcement services to the town late last year, citing outstanding balances totaling $113,000. PBSO considers that a breach of contract. As a result, deputies were pulled from patrolling neighborhoods in the town.