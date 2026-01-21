School For Autism Expands From Palm Beach To Treasure Coast

Parents with autistic kids will have another option soon.

The Treasure Coast School for Autism is now under construction and will be ready for the 2026-27 school year, starting with pre-k through second grade.

Regional Executive Director Ann Eisenberg tells CBS 12 News that it's been a big need in St. Lucie County for a long time.

“Raising a child with autism is not just about mom or dad or a guardian, it’s about the whole community. And it takes a lot to help make that child a success in their own way.”

The school will begin with 70 students and grow annually, eventually serving students to young adulthood.

The public charter school is expanding from Palm Beach County.