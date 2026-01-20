South Florida Congresswoman Gets Another Delay In Her Arraignment

A Miami federal judge is giving South Florida Democrat Congresswoman Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick another two weeks to be arraigned.

The representative appeared in court today for arraignment after getting an extension earlier this month. She wanted more time to hire a new attorney, who was with her today as she left the courthouse.

Cherfilus-McCormick (on the right in the picture above) did not comment to reporters.

She faces campaign finance violations and is accused of stealing $5 million in federal COVID disaster funds.

The state overpaid Trinity Healthcare, a company the congresswoman was in charge of at the time, and prosecutors say instead of reporting it and giving the money back, she and her brother used it to fund her 2022 campaign and purchase luxury items.

Cherfilus-McCormick denies any wrongdoing.

The attorney she wants to hire is David Oscar Marcus, a Miami-based lawyer who has represented Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell.

She's due back in court on February 3rd.