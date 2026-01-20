Lion Country Safari's KOA Campgrounds To Close In April

Lion Country Safari will be closing its KOA Journey campgrounds this spring.

The move is coming following the property's recent sale to the family of Larry Ellison, the cofounder of Oracle.

The closure is coming April 30th and no new reservations are being accepted. Guests with existing bookings will receive automatic refunds by February 17th.

The campgrounds have operated for decades and the KOA team thanked "generations of visitors who made it part of their vacations, holiday gatherings and family traditions." Staff describing the decision with "gratitude and a heavy heart."

Ellison purchased the safari park late last year for around $30 million. No word at this time on any changes at the park itself.