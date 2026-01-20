Four People Injured In Shooting During Facebook Marketplace Meet-Up

Treasure Coast law enforcement officials are still working out the details of a Facebook Marketplace transaction shooting over the weekend.

Four people were wounded during a shootout that occurred in Fort Pierce on Sunday when three people drove up to a neighborhood to meet an iPhone buyer.

St. Lucie County Undersheriff John Boduc says they're looking for a fifth person who ran to a home nearby.

Guns were found inside that home, along with other evidence and thirty shell casings, along with two more firearms were found at the scene of the shooting.

Officials are expected to announce more information this afternoon.