Pres. Trump Expected To Stay In Palm Beach This Weekend

Pres. Trump will spend the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend at Mar-a-Lago.

The Town of Palm Beach is once again announcing the closure of a key roadway near the president's home and club, eluding to another weekend visit. The town says South Ocean Boulevard, between South County Road and Southern Boulevard, will shut down at 5 a.m. on Friday and remain closed until further notice.

Also, the FAA has issued a VIP alert for the skies over Palm Beach from midnight Friday night until late Monday night.