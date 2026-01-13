Stuart City Commission Starts Search For City Manager

Stuart city leaders are now taking applications for their open City Manager position.

The Commission voted last October to fire the old city manager, Mike Mortell, without cause.

The 3 to 2 vote came amid accusations that he abused his authority and misled the board, something he denied.

Commissioners will keep the job posted for three weeks and hope to have someone in the position by late March.

The Commission has voted to lower requirements for the job. A Masters degree is no longer necessary.

But applicants must have at least four years of senior leadership experience in local government. The role has also changed a bit.