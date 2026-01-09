PBC's Homebuyer Match Program Launches In March

We have more information on a program that was voted in unanimously by the Palm Beach County Commission that's aimed at helping would-be homebuyers.

Marci Woodward first presented her Homebuyer Match Program to the Board back in October.

The Commission approved $5 million for the program to be disbursed in phases.

The first phase begins in March, when applications will be accepted by the Palm Beach County Department of Housing & Economic Development.

$2 million will be available with qualified homebuyers getting a dollar-for-dollar match of up to $50,000 to be used on things like down payment or closing costs.

The money will be provided as a forgivable loan, which will not need to be paid back as long as you stay in that home for 15 years.

There are income restrictions and you must not have owned a home within the last two years.

The second phase of the program will be in July, when $1.5 million will be available and another $1.5 million in Phase 3 sometime later in the year.