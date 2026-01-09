Jury Selection Underway In Trial Of Man Charged With Murdering Gardens Teen

More potential jurors will be questioned beginning Monday in the trial of a homeless drifter accused of murdering a 14-year-old boy in Palm Beach Gardens.

Jury selection started on Friday morning with twist when 43-year-old Semmie Williams changed his plea from Insanity to Not Guilty.

The homeless drifter is charged with stabbing Ryan Rogers while the boy was riding his bicycle in November of 2021. The two had never met before.

Judge Cymonie Rowe spent much of the morning giving instructions to dozens of potential jurors.

She then sent those with no conflicts to go home and report back at the courthouse on Monday. The others were asked one-by-one why they felt they could not serve on the jury.

The judge had already ruled out the death penalty for Williams, citing his intellectual disability. But she is allowing prosecutors to pursue a First Degree Murder charge against him.