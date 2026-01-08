GOP Fla House Candidate Credits 'Hard Work' For Earning Trump's Endorsement

Early voting continues through Sunday in a special primary for the vacant State House seat in District 87.

One of the two candidates in the Republican primary, Jon Maples, received President Trump's endorsement this week.

"To earn the President's endorsement for my candidacy for State House is just, I mean incredible."

Maples, a financial planner and graduate of Palm Beach Atlantic University, says he was speaking with voters when someone told him the news and he almost couldn't believe it. But he tells us he thinks he knows why Trump is pledging his support.

"I think that was a culmination of a lot of different people coming together, executing and just working hard."