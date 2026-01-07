Greenacres Becomes Latest City To Use Speed Cams At School Zones

Another city will be joining those already using school zone speed-detection cameras in Palm Beach County.

The City of Greenacres will join Boca Raton, Boynton Beach, Delray Beach, West Palm Beach and others this week.

The cameras were approved by state law in 2023 and cities are just recently starting to install them.

A 30-day warning period begins Thursday at several schools in Greenacres.

The cams will enforce violations only when school zone signs are active and during posted times, but will be off when schools is not in session.

After the warning period, drivers going more than ten miles over the limit will receive a $100 fine by mail.