Nearly 3 Dozen Illegal Immigrants Convicted Of Reentry, Document Fraud

Nearly three-dozen people have been convicted for immigration-related offenses in Florida.

The U.S. Department of Justice says the convictions coming down in federal court on Friday include 31 people charged with illegal reentry after deportation and four defendants facing additional charges for using fake documents.

Illegal immigrants from Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico and Panama were among those convicted and prosecutors say their cases highlight a growing trend of repeat illegal entries, combined with ID fraud.

