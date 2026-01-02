Saturday Starts Early Voting For Primary In Florida House District 87

Early voting gets underway tomorrow for a special primary in State House District 87, the seat vacated by Republican Mike Caruso when he became Palm Beach County's Clerk of Court and Comptroller.

You can cast a ballot at one of three locations through Sunday, January 11th...the Supervisor of Elections main branch in West Palm Beach, the Gardens Branch library and at FAU's Jupiter campus.

Election Day for the primary will be Tuesday, January 13th, with the general election in March.

The district will go unrepresented during the upcoming Legislative session.

There are two candidates in each of the respective primaries:

GOP -

Jon Maples

Gretchen Feng

Democrat -

Emily Gregory

Laura Levites