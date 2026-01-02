Early Voting In Fort Pierce Run-Off To Replace Arrested Former Commissioner

Some voters along the Treasure Coast will have the chance to vote this weekend in a special municipal run-off brought on by the arrest of a city commissioner on exploitation charges.

The City of Fort Pierce needs to fill a Commission seat left vacant by the arrest and removal of a former Commissioner.

James Taylor faces multiple charges accusing him of sending nude pics to a 13-year old girl in Illinois.

His District 2 seat was first up for grabs in November special election, but no one captured a 50 percent-plus-one majority, so the top two vote-getters face off on January 13th, with early voting starting this weekend.

The candidates are realtor Chris Dzadovsky, a former St. Lucie County Commissioner, and Jaimebeth Galinis, who works for a Fortune 500 medical-technology company.

Early voting starts tomorrow and runs through Sunday, January 11th at the Renaissance Business Park.