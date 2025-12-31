Tourism Up Year-Over-Year In Q3 With Domestic Travelers Leading The Way

Florida's tourism marketing agency says tourism remains strong and leads the nation.

Visit Florida says an estimated 34.3 million travelers visited the state during the third quarter of 2025. That was a .3 percent increase year-over-year.

Well over 90 percent of the visitors were from other parts of the U.S., while overseas visitation grew 3.2 percent from the third quarter of 2024.

A total of 507,000 Canadians visited Florida between July and September.

Visit Florida says it has been focused on continuing to attract more tourists from Latin America and the number of those from countries like Brazil increased nearly 5 percent from the previous third-quarter.