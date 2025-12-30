PBSO Looks For Suspects Who Set Live Chicken On Fire And Fled

The search is on in Palm Beach County for a group of people who committed an unusual act of animal cruelty.

The Sheriff's Office says a vehicle pulled up to the intersection of Avocado Boulevard and 60th Street in The Acreage on Friday.

Several people got out and set a chicken on fire, before jumping back inside and leaving the chicken to die as they drove off.

The agency's new Animal Crime Unit is investigating.

Photos of the suspect vehicle have been released, showing what appears to be a black SUV or minivan.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at ** TIPS.