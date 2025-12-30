'Members Only: Palm Beach' Filmed Locally & Now On Netflix

While the eyes of the world are on Palm Beach, as President Trump has been holding high-stakes meetings with fellow world leaders, fans of reality shows have another reason to look.

The new Netflix series "Members Only: Palm Beach" is now streaming. It follows five women, including a real estate developer, a philanthropist and DJ Maria Cozamanis who spoke with CBS 12 News at Monday night's premiere party in Jupiter.

"It is funny. It is witty. It is heartfelt. And I really want everybody to watch it because I'm really proud of myself and I'm proud of the whole cast."

The series also stars a self-described "hospitality innovator." Taja Abitbol is a New York transplant who can't say enough good things about the island.

"When they would take me to Palm Beach, I would think it was Fantasy Island. And I would say, 'When are we going back to Fantasy Island?' So, what is better than Fantasy Island? It's beautiful. Nobody lives like us here in Palm Beach."

Producers say it pulls back the curtain on a "long-secretive, members only world." There are eight episodes of "Members Only: Palm Beach" now streaming on Netflix.