Canadian Tourist Drowns In Waters Off Jupiter Island

The Martin County Sheriff's Office says a Canadian tourist fell victim to Florida's rough seas.

The 51-year-old man was in town with family when he was snorkeling at Blowing Rocks Preserve on Jupiter Island on Monday and went missing.

"It was very rough conditions. The rip currents can be very dangerous. We've had that in the past where people come down here for vacation, they're unfamiliar with the waters, they're not at a guarded beach. And unfortunately an accident like this can happen under those circumstances."