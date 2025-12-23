Former UF President & Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse Has Terminal Cancer

The former President of the University of Florida has Stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Ben Sasse, who served as a U.S. senator out of Nebraska before becoming president at UF, broke the news on social media, writing that “This is a tough note to write, but since a bunch of you have started to suspect something, I’ll cut to the chase: Last week I was diagnosed with metastasized, stage-four pancreatic cancer, and am gonna die.”